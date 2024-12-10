Motorist doing 93mph on treacherous Fermanagh road

A driver was caught speeding at 93 miles per hour yesterday on an icy road in Co Fermanagh.

Police officers were conducting speed checks along the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough early yesterday morning when they clocked the motorist driving at such a crazy speed for the conditions.

However, they weren’t the one.

During the police operation, three more drivers were caught speeding at 92, 82 and 80 miles an hour respectively.

Two of the drivers are now being taken to court.

The two other drivers have been issued with ‘endorsable fixed penalty notices’ of £65 and three penalty points each.

It wasn’t the only surprise for the police officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We also detected a van driving in morning traffic in Enniskillen with its windscreen frozen over.

“The driver couldn’t read a sign only a few meters away. The windscreen of any vehicle should be clear of frost before making a journey.

“The van didn’t have any insurance and it was seized as a result.

“The driver will be attending court for offences including not having full view of road ahead and no insurance.”