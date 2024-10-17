+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAASherry stars as Newtown take the title
Newtownbutler U14 players celebrate their Division One victory.

Sherry stars as Newtown take the title

Posted: 3:57 pm October 17, 2024

Newtownbutler led by just two points at half time despite having the advantage of the Donagh wind in the first half.

Despite scoring a quick restart point they soon found themselves facing an even stiffer challenge.

First losing a defender to a red card, then hit by a 38th-minute equalising penalty goal to make it 1-4 apiece.

But with joint captain Jim Sherry leading the way in an inspirational manner, landing four straight points, Newtownbutler surged back in front.

However, the Gaels boys were in no mood to yield easily and as the rain and hail lashed down in a dramatic last quarter, they came storming right back to halve the deficit.

When Sherry converted a 58th minute penalty though, there was really no way back for Enniskillen. Newtownbutler holding firm in the closing minutes to clinch the top flight title.

