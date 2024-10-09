Man arrested in Enniskillen on suspicion of fraud

POLICE in Enniskillen have arrested a 42-year-old on man today (Wednesday) on suspicion of fraud by false representation following a report of a rogue trader cold-calling to a home and theft in the Cherry Walk area of the town.

It was reported that the man called with the resident who was aged in their 60s and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work on the outside of the property. The service was paid for, but the resident was displeased with the quality.

On paying the work, the victims bank card and details were obtained and over a period of four days, approximately £68,500 were stolen from their account.



In the meantime I would urge the public to remain vigilant. If you believe that you may have fallen victim to a similar scam, we would ask that you report it to us on 101,” said a statement from the Police.

“This will help us build a picture of fraudulent activity in the area and means that our neighbourhood patrols can keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.

“You should never feel pressured into paying someone for an unsolicited service, or letting anyone into your home, without satisfying yourself that they are legitimate.

“No Cold Calling Zone’ stickers, which can be displayed on your front door, are available from your local Crime Prevention Officer.

“We would ask that our community have a chat about cold callers with relatives and friends, especially those who may be vulnerable.

“Having this type of conversation could make all the difference. It means they know who to contact for help and support if they think a bogus caller or rogue trader is at their door.”

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the man in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1195 18/09/24.