A third of households struggle in poverty

A THIRD of households in the Fermanagh and Omagh District are living in poverty, according to the latest figures from the Department for Communities.

The extent of the issue was outlined at the launch of the local council’s Anti-Poverty Strategy, unveiled during a special event at the Strule Arts Centre last Thursday.

The strategy aims to tackle poverty over the next decade through a range of measures.

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) data shows poverty levels in the district range from 13 per-cent to over 33 per-cent, with rural areas most affected.

Alarmingly, between 23 per-cent and 27 per-cent of children are living in relative poverty.

Speaking at the event, John Boyle, the council’s director of regeneration and planning, called for urgent action to eradicate poverty.

“The most important voices we must try to hear are those living in poverty. These are hidden voices – people just surviving in some cases, right here in our communities,” he said.

“We all have a moral and social responsibility to address the impact of poverty and reduce its levels.

“There is a bleak picture of poverty in Northern Ireland in 2024, and children are disproportionately affected. Some families in our district are experiencing clinical malnutrition – a condition you might expect to see in other countries, yet it’s happening here.”

The event highlighted that poverty rates in Fermanagh and Omagh are higher than the Northern Ireland average.

Mr Boyle noted that stigma often compounds the difficulties faced by those living in poverty.

“We believe in justice and compassion and don’t want 23 per-cent of our population living in relative poverty. That’s a goal we can all work towards,” he said.

“This strategy will guide our fight against poverty over the next ten years. It represents our collective vision and dedication to tackling this critical issue. Poverty impacts health, wellbeing, and future opportunities.

“We have a responsibility to ensure no-one is left behind.”

