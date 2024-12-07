Fermanagh road closed due to fallen electricity pole

FERMANAGH motorists have been urged to take extra caution on the roads around the county, after the Pertugo Road was closed due to a fallen electricity pole.
”Road users are advised the Pettigo Road, Kesh is blocked due to a fallen electricity pole, please seek alternate routes for your journey,” a statement from the Police said.
Posted: 7:36 am December 7, 2024