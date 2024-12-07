+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh road closed due to fallen electricity pole

Fermanagh road closed due to fallen electricity pole

Posted: 7:36 am December 7, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH motorists have been urged to take extra caution on the roads around the county, after the Pertugo Road was closed due to a fallen electricity pole.

”Road users are advised the Pettigo Road, Kesh is blocked due to a fallen electricity pole, please seek alternate routes for your journey,” a statement from the Police said.

