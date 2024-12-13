Fermanagh Olympic stars honoured for Paris success

FERMANAGH’S recent Olympians were celebrated for their ‘remarkable achievement’ and dedication to sport at a special reception held at the Townhall in Enniskillen.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council hosted the event to honour local athletes Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney, Claire Boles, and Ireland’s Chef de Mission, Gavin Noble, for their contributions to the Paris Olympic Games.

Council chairman John McClaughry praised the group’s commitment, saying, “It was a remarkable achievement to have not one but four young people from Fermanagh playing a key part in the Paris Olympics this year.

“You have undoubtedly made sacrifices along the way to be the best sportsperson you can be. I am delighted this hard work has paid off.”

Rowers Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan competed in the Men’s Pair A Final.

Former Enniskillen rugby player Claire Boles, now a standout in the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, made her mark by scoring a try against Great Britain.

Gavin Noble, from Enniskillen, led Team Ireland as Chef de Mission, guiding athletes to a haul of seven medals, including four golds and three bronze.

Mr McClaughry emphasised the council’s commitment to fostering local sports talent through initiatives like the Significant Sporting Achievement Grant and Sports Bursary Awards.

“You have made your clubs, your coaches, and your county proud,” he said. “We look forward to hearing of more success in the years to come.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007