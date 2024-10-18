+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Joe is ready for war
Lisnaskea captain Joe McDade

Joe is ready for war

Posted: 3:24 pm October 18, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
By Jonathan Hogan

Emmett’s captain Joe McDade is ready to lead his team into Saturday’s Intermediate final against Irvinestown, expecting a fierce contest and charged atmosphere.

“Everything points to a tight game,” McDade said. “You hope for a proper contest and a good spectacle for everyone. You want to come through a war almost; it makes it even more special if you do get over the line when you’ve put in absolute graft.”

At just 22, McDade has already tasted success in major finals. He was part of St. Michael’s College’s first-ever Hogan Cup-winning squad in 2019 and lifted the Junior Championship trophy last season. That breakout year earned him an Ulster All-Star nomination and a place in Kieran Donnelly’s Fermanagh panel.

