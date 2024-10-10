Hundreds compete in ‘Gravel Grinder’ event

VICTOR Love and Suzanne Kenny claimed the bragging rights as they finished first in their categories in the hugely challenging ‘Gravel Grinder’ event which took place on Saturday.

Hundreds of cyclists from across the North took part in the sportive which saw them trek through some of the highest points in Fermanagh, including Big Dog Forest and Ballintempo Forest.

Love won the men’s event finishing in a strong time of 02:15.28, while Kenny claimed the top prize in the hugely competitive women’s category with a time of 03:15.20.

“Congratulations to each and every one of you who showed up at the start line in Belcoo yesterday [Saturday] for the Lakelander Gravel Grinder,” read a Lakeland Gravel Grinder Facebook post.

“We need to say a massive word of thanks to our Lakelander crew who were out on the ground over the last three days.

“The registration team, the course markers, the course marshals and everyone else along the way who ensures your experience at this event is one to remember.

“Many of the team have been with us from day one of this event and they continue to deliver it to the ever growing gravel community to the highest possible standards year after year.”

