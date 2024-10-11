Hit-and-run charges to be contested

MULTIPLE motoring charges from an alleged hit-and-run incident in Irvinestown earlier this year are to be contested.

Andrew Richard Trimble (38) from Breandrum Court, Enniskillen is accused of driving dangerously and while unfit through drink or drugs as well as failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which damage was accused and failing to report this to police.

Offending allegedly occurred on February 7.

A defence lawyer informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges are denied.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Trimble on continuing bail to return to court on October 14 when a contest date is to be fixed.

