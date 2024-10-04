+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAAHarps girls romp into final
Emily Cassidy about to get her kick away as Marta Crudden prepares to block.

Harps girls romp into final

Posted: 2:43 pm October 4, 2024

Derrygonnelly 6-14

Aghadrumsee 0-2

In a game that went very much as anticipated, four first half goals, en route to a 20 points lead, left Derrygonnelly with their final spot secured by half time.

Advertisement

Stouter second half Aghadrumsee resistance meant the winners weren’t as prolific but the game was still played mostly in the St. Macartan’s territory.

Even though the defeat margin was a lot less than that shipped against Kinawley, Aghadrumsee will probably be feeling that this was a less purposeful display.

Several of their goal blows were self-inflicted through defensive errors while their attack completely failed to function, failing to register at all in the opening half.

But in essence, given their current limited playing resources, sorely missing Sarah McCarville’s driving play, last year’s Intermediate winners were again facing a hopeless task against one of the county’s two top guns.

Maybe there’s a case for a review of future senior championship structures to prevent mismatches of little benefit to either side.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

