Fermanagh police appeal for missing man

Posted: 2:33 pm October 15, 2024

**UPDATE: Police have confirmed JP has been found**

POLICE are appealing for information after a man has been reported missing from the Kinawley area.

Family members and police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of John Paul McCauley, 44yrs old.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “He was last spoken to on Monday morning and his vehicle, a black Mitsubushi Shogun AIG8397 was seen heading towards Omagh yesterday. If you have any information regarding JP or his vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting reference 334 15/10/24.”

