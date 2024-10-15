Fermanagh police appeal for missing man

**UPDATE: Police have confirmed JP has been found**

POLICE are appealing for information after a man has been reported missing from the Kinawley area.

Family members and police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of John Paul McCauley, 44yrs old.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “He was last spoken to on Monday morning and his vehicle, a black Mitsubushi Shogun AIG8397 was seen heading towards Omagh yesterday. If you have any information regarding JP or his vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting reference 334 15/10/24.”