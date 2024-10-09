Fermanagh business meets with UK Prime Minister

ENCIRC recently entertained the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Energy Secretary for a major announcement on investment in green energy at their plant in Chester.

The meeting highlighted major funding for two carbon capture sites which will inject growth into the industrial heartlands of the North West and North East of England.

Fermanagh-based Encirc Managing Director Sean Murphy welcomed the announcement, saying, “Encirc is delighted to have played host to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Energy Secretary at our facility in Chester today.

“The government’s announcement is a huge step forward for sustainable manufacturers like ourselves and will help support the journey towards the production of billions of low carbon glass bottles and jars for global food and drinks brands across the UK.

“As a business with sustainability at its core, Encirc has been a longtime innovator in finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint, both in the manufacturing process as well as in logistics and supply chain.”

Encirc, which has operations in Derrylin, Elton and Bristol, is a market leader in the UK glass manufacturing sector and a key player globally, producing over 3 billion glass containers every year and catering to some of the world’s most prominent brands.

CEO of the Vidrala Group Raul Gomez said, “We are living in challenging times for consumer related industries. Today, more than ever, we need investments and protection, and that’s why we are honoured to host the Prime Minister and to welcome the support in this announcement.

