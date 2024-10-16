Derrylin abduction accused refused bail

A 44-year-old man charged with attempted abduction of a child who is currently in breach of a Deportation Order has again failed to be released on bail.

Giedrius Gasiunas with an address in Ballinode, County Monaghan is charged with attempting to abduct the child on April 22 this year.

A detective constable previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges police were made aware of an attempt to take the child from the Kinawley area.

He had been approached by two males in a car, which was noted to have bedding in the rear. The driver exited the vehicle and tried to grab the child by the shoulder. He “became aggressive” with the child when he refused to accompany them and broke free. It was only when a school bus approached that the suspect returned to his car and drove off.

The child was able to provide a description of the car and a partial registration. Shortly after that An Garda Siochana were also provided with information and enquires were conducted in Swanlinbar where the driver was located and identified as Gasiunas.

The passenger was also identified but has not been traced and remains wanted by PSNI.

Gasiunas claimed to have gone fishing with his friend in Killybegs on the day in question and on return decided to buy alcohol, travelling over the border to do so. On the way they spotted the child and offered him a lift which he declined, and Gasiunas recalled, “In his younger days he often needed a lift hence his offer to the child.”

He accepted being the driver at the time and provided the name of the passenger who has yet to be traced. Gasiunas claimed to police, “It was just as well the boy refused a lift as the car was full of things for the fishing trip including rods, clothing, bedding and food.”

He denied attempting to abduct the child, being aggressive and grabbing him by the shoulder insisting he “Did nothing bad to the boy.” Objecting to bail the detective said, “This has caused great concern to the child victim and his family, especially when he has to get the bus for school. There are risks around reoffending and breaching court orders.”

The defendant was arrested in September 2023 being in breaching a Deportation Order. We have spoken to the Home Office in regard to his status and deportation papers have been served on him while in custody.

Another attempt for release was made at the most recent court sitting, where a defence barrister advised the charges are “strenuously denied”. He added, “The offences are undoubtedly sinister in nature but even if convicted he has served the maximum sentence on remand.”

The detective remained opposed to release on the grounds Gasiunas may abscond as, “He is aware he is to be deported when this case concludes. We also have concerns around reoffending as he has a criminal record in a number of jurisdictions and continues to breach his Deportation Order.

“The victim is vulnerable by age and the defendant may try to interfere as he knows where the child lives.” District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail again and Gasiunas was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on October 28 when a contest date is to be fixed.

