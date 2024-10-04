Contest date fixed in employee theft case

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a Maguiresbridge man accused of stealing cash from his employer.

Rhys Johnston (24) from Harryville Street allegedly stole £695 on October 29 2023.

A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Johnston’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on October 14.