Contest date fixed in employee theft case

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a Maguiresbridge man accused of stealing cash from his employer.
Rhys Johnston (24) from Harryville Street allegedly stole £695 on October 29 2023.
A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Johnston’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on October 14.
Posted: 10:42 am October 4, 2024