HomeGAABonner knows side must improve for semi
Erne Gaels manager, Declan Bonner

Bonner knows side must improve for semi

Posted: 11:31 am October 3, 2024

Erne Gaels Belleek manager Declan Bonner has said that his side need to improve as they prepare for a crunch semi-final against Derrygonnelly on Sunday.

The former Donegal boss saw his side weather a difficult Teemore challenge with the Belleek side coming through with two points to spare.

Bonner was pleased that his side did enough to book their place in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-final.

“We didn’t expect anything to be easy against Teemore. It’s a championship quarter-final so it’s never going to be easy,” he said.

“Teemore set up well and are always hard to play against, we went in leading by one at the break and I felt we probably should have been ahead by more.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

