Big Tom does the business for Lisnaskea

TOM Clarke was a colossus for Lisnaskea Emmett’s on Saturday evening, hitting two goals as he produced a performance worthy of Man of the Match.

Clarke’s physicality caused Irvinestown problems as the ‘Skea men paved the way to a first Intermediate Championship since 2010.

The 30-year-old renewable energy engineer opted out for the last three years due to living in Glasgow, but with a small nudge from their trainer Johnny Feeley he rejoined the squad this year.

“I was supposed to come back last year and I kind of hemmed and hawed with it. Then Johnny (Feeley) got onto me again last year and after seeing them win the junior, there was a bit of me itching to get back and then tonight, nights like this make it all worth it.”

Despite the 5am wake-up calls on a Friday and the late-night return trips to Scotland, Clarke’s passion to play for his home club superseded everything else;

“Growing up and playing with your friends, I played football in Glasgow but, to be back playing amongst boys that you grew up with, it’s absolutely brilliant.”

Clarke made his debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old against Newtownbutler but by his own admission that didn’t go too well and he was taken off at half time.

Saturday was Clarke’s biggest win in the green and red because he had only ever won a Division Two League medal before this.

In 2017 he was on the Linaskea team that lost to Belcoo in the intermediate final and on Friday night he said he watched that game back and there was one thought dominating his mind;

“It just feels like this team needs to be back in the Senior Championship; 20 Senior Championships and we’ve just been out of it for so long, it’s great to be back. (There was) An outpouring of emotions from management, fans – bringing Lisnaskea back to where it belongs.”

The dizzy heights of the 2010/11 season, when ‘Skea went on to claim the famous All-Ireland trophy, seem a long time ago but nights like Saturday ignite some of those great memories, in a small way.

In Tom’s home they have the ball from the 2011 All-Ireland Final after Niall McElroy hoofed it into the crowd in delight at the final whistle and Tom’s father caught it. To be still playing with some of the 2011 team like Conor Curran and Mark Little is inspiring for the younger generation.

“It might sound cringey but they are the boys I grew up with so much respect for, Boiler (Mark Little) and Conor Curran, it’s just great to be still playing with them.”

Clarke was working from home on Monday morning and due to travel back to Scotland on Monday evening but he’ll be hoping there’s another few trips across the Irish Sea required as their Ulster Club campaign gets underway on Saturday, Novemeber 9 in Brewster Park, when they take on the winners of the Monaghan final which will be contested this weekend between Magheracloone and Truagh.

