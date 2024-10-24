Big plans for ‘Run For Peace’ marathon

A MOLDOVAN runner who has been volunteering at the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen for the past few years hopes to be the catalyst for a new marathon event to support cross-border relations.

On Saturday, UISCE (Understanding Ireland: Socially, Culturally & Economically) volunteer Dmitri Traciuc ran the 26.2-mile marathon distance from Manorhamilton to Enniskillen and wants it to lay the foundations for a ‘Run For Peace’ marathon next year.

“I started training for the marathon distance two years ago to challenge myself,” Mr Traciuc, who is currently studying business engineering in Brussels, said.

“I had a bet with my friend that I could do the marathon distance, so two years ago while I was volunteering here I did it. I got to explore a lot of Fermanagh doing it!

“After this, we came up with the idea of doing a cross-border marathon run, so I did that last year.

“It was from this that we came up with the idea to do a ‘Run For Peace’ marathon. If I can do it, a guy from Moldova, then why can’t people from the north and south do the same together?”

Mr Traciuc finished the challenge in an impressive time of three hours and 15 minutes – 15 minutes faster than last year – and the day before he ran he celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Plans are now afoot to stage an official ‘Run For Peace’ marathon in 2025.

“I met with Ian Birney, who organises the ‘Spooktacular’ in Enniskillen. He was a great help,” UISCE Director, Keith McNair, explained. “But he told me the Dublin Marathon was on in October, so we couldn’t run it at the same time of year as this one.

“We need to look at the date and get an experienced organising committee together. There will be a lot of work involved, but we’ll be pushing to get it organised for next year.

“It’s a difficult route, which may have to be adapted, and we’re dealing with two different jurisdictions, but if we can get the right people involved there’s no reason why we can’t do it.”

It would also be an ideal way to promote the Sligo Enniskillen Greenway, Mr McNair believed.

The Sligo Enniskillen Greenway was developed to link the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland, bringing communities together and promoting cross-border tourism.

