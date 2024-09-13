‘Stressed’ cats in need of a new home

FERMANAGH pet lovers are being urged to help give two cats a home after they’ve been reportedly “stressed” out by a long stay in a local animal sanctuary which is struggling to cope with its demand.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, located in Ballinamallard, recently revealed to the Herald that’s it’s on the brink of collapse due to the demand on its services and an increase in pets being abandoned.

There has been a sharp rise in reported abandonment of pets, especially cats, throughout the North, with some animal sanctuaries suggesting that the cost of living crisis could be a key factor.

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh sanctuary recently urged local pet lovers to give cats ‘Peaches’ and ‘Pumpkin’ a home after they’ve spent a long period of time at its Ballinamallard base.

“These two girls are so stressed in the sanctuary. They came from a loving indoor home and the sanctuary is just not a place they are use to and they are becoming increasingly anxious,” they said.

“They are such beautiful girls and just need a quiet home to settle into again. They can be rehomed separately if needed as we just want to see them get out of the sanctuary.”

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary has revealed that an increasing number of animals are being abandoned throughout Fermanagh, leading to major concerns for their safety and welfare.

“This is only the start of kitten season and the amount of stray cats is a huge concern,” a spokesperson for Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary previously told the Herald.

“Our kennels are full to capacity and we are struggling to get dogs rehomed. We just managed to rehome five kittens and then we received five new ones in by the end of that same day.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007