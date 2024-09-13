+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Eddie Keys stretches the Randalstown line with a weaving run for Enniskillen.

Statement win on the road for Skins

Posted: 3:33 pm September 13, 2024

Enniskillen navigated a potentially challenging away fixture with a commanding 57-8 victory over Randalstown last Saturday.

Skins showcased solid defensive discipline throughout, only conceding a try in the final minutes when a stray pass was intercepted by the Randalstown outhalf for an unconverted score.

The performance secured a valuable bonus point which left head coach Alistair Keys pleased overall, though he suggested there was room for improvement.

“It was good to go and get a bonus point away from home. I suppose we felt the performance could have been a bit sharper in the first half, but teams are going to be fresh and you have to be patient.” said Keys.

“We scored some really good tries in the last quarter of the game, and it showed you’ve got be patient in the first half. When they were down to 14 men it made it difficult for them, and it was a really hot day, so the extra man really counted then.”

On a boiling hot September day, Randalstown proved very competitive for the first 30 minutes, carrying and defending strongly.

