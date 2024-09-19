Skins stay top with good win on the road

George Foster scored two tries at the weekend.

LURGAN 18

ENNISKILLEN 47

Enniskillen recorded a third successive league win on the road at the weekend to stay top of the table, joint on 15 points with Ballymoney.

Skins touched down for seven tries as they dispatched of last year’s Championship 2 winners, Lurgan.

Keenan and Rooney returned to the Skins’ squad for this match.

The home side operated a very effective lineout and had a particularly sharp backline which posed threats to Skins throughout the game.

Playing with a strong wind, Lurgan took a three-point lead from a penalty after Skins strayed offside at a ruck on 10 minutes.

Enniskillen struck back quickly though and from a lineout on halfway Keenan drove hard into the home defence and several phases later took an offload from Eddie Keys on the 22’ and sprinted in to score. Keys converted.

With both defences marking tightly, it took an excellent series of passes and running lines for Lurgan to regain the lead with a fine try of their own, which they converted.

