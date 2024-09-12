Royal Mail to make major changes

FERMANAGH residents could only receive second class letter deliveries three days per week going forward as Royal Mail struggles to cope with demand on its services locally and across the board.

Royal Mail, which was founded back in 1516, is at the centre of a major consultation by the Office of Communications, otherwise known as Ofcom, into its conduct and universal service process.

It was recently revealed that Royal Mail is considering reducing delivery of second class letters to just three days a week, on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, to cope with the increased demand.

A senior postman in Fermanagh recently told the Herald that the local Royal Mail branch is struggling to cope with the demand on its services and employees are feeling the pressure.

“The postman is under pressure, so much pressure. The letter volume has dropped, but you still have to go to the house with a letter. We just can’t cope with the deliveries,” the postman said.

“The postman is being watched all the time. He has to watch his speed, his driving, his acceleration and his braking. The slower you go around the roads the better.

“They can’t get staff to stay in the [Enniskillen] office. People think it’s a handy job but you have to be switched on. You’re only given a few days training and then you’re out on your own.”

Ofcom has urged Royal Mail to take its suggestion about second class letters on board.

“Ofcom’s job is to make sure there is a universal postal service that meets the needs of users and is affordable, efficient and financially sustainable”, an Ofcom spokesperson told Sky News.

“In recent years, people have been sending far fewer letters, and Royal Mail has been losing hundreds of millions of pounds.

“If the universal postal service does not evolve to align with customer needs, it risks becoming unsustainable, and people could end up paying higher prices than necessary,” they added.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007