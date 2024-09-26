+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Plenty of learnings for Bonner's men
Erne Gaels manager, Declan Bonner.

Plenty of learnings for Bonner’s men

Posted: 3:25 pm September 26, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

“We only scored one point in the second half which, as I said to them, is not going to win too many championship matches,” was how Erne Gaels manager, Declan Bonner, summarised his side’s sucker-punch defeat at the hands of Derrygonnelly.

The former Donegal manager said “there was plenty of learnings to take from it, that’s for sure” after a 66th minute Ronan McHugh palmed goal stole the game for the Harps and booked their place in the Senior Football Championship semi-final.

“We were always three or four points ahead but ultimately Derrygonnelly being Derrygonnelly and the never-say-die attitude, they kept at it and ultimately, we scored one point in the second half which is not going to be good enough to win a championship game and we got undone at he very end, five or six minutes into overtime and Derrygonnelly they have been champions for a reason.”

