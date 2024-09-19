Man dies in Fermanagh hit-and-run

FERMANAGH police have confirmed a man has sadly passed away following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Belleek earlier today. A man has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the tragic incident.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Police received a report of a serious collision on the Boa Island Road at approximately 2.55pm today, Thursday 19th September.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid to the man, who was 70-year-old Richard Maze. However, he sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

“Richard was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car that failed to stop.

“The road remains closed this evening and diversions will be in place overnight.

“Police have since arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the investigation.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into exactly what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the Boa Island Road between approximately 2.30pm and 2.45pm and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage of it, to contact police on 101, and quote reference 922 19/09/24.”