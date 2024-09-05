Maguire blasts golf’s gender pay gap

BALLYCONNELL golfer Leona Maguire has said players are being left with a “choice” whether to compete in some events or not after a worrying gender pay gap was revealed at the Irish Open.

Maguire placed tied for 15 in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open event which took place at Carton House.

Englishwoman Annabel Dimmock won the Women’s Irish Open, claiming €400,000 in prize money.

The Ballyconnell golfer has hit out at the difference in prize money for the men and women’s winners.

“It might sound harsh but we’re only playing for a fraction of what the guys are playing for,” Maguire, who’s set to play for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup in Virginia, told the Irish Independent.

It was recently revealed that the male golfers competing in the Amgen Irish Open in Royal County Down next week, which kicks off on September 12, will compete for $6 million in prize money.

“We’re playing for four hundred grand this week. They’re playing for nearly $4 million in Boston this week on the LPGA, so it was a choice to be here,” said Ballyconnell golfer Maguire.

The 29-year-old isn’t the first women’s golfer to call for an improvement in prize money.

“Women’s golf has come a long way, but I still think there’s still a little bit to go,” Ladies European Tour star, Gabriella Cowley, told National Club Golfer.

“Women’s sport in general, not just golf is getting bigger. That’s great for us.

“I just think the pay gap especially on the golf side would be nicer if it was a little bit like the guys.”

Despite the difference in prize money, Maguire was pleased with the local representation at the recently held KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

“Thirteen Irish players in the field this week is fantastic. That’s a lot of girls and a lot of opportunities,” said Maguire.

“It’s massive for the younger girls to get a taste of what professional golf is like and see if it’s something they can envisage themselves doing in the future.”

