court

Lisnaskea fire may have been arson

Posted: 4:11 pm September 5, 2024

POLICE believe a fire in Lisansakea last week may have been started intentionally.
The circumstances surrounding a fire at the premises on the town’s Main Street happen last Wednesday, August 28.
“At present it is suspected that the ignition of this fire was deliberate,” said a local PSNI spokesman.
Anyone who was in the area between 4pm-8pm last Wednesday and saw anything they feel may be relevant is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the serial 1709 of 27/08/24.

