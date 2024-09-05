Lisnaskea fire may have been arson

POLICE believe a fire in Lisansakea last week may have been started intentionally.

The circumstances surrounding a fire at the premises on the town’s Main Street happen last Wednesday, August 28.

“At present it is suspected that the ignition of this fire was deliberate,” said a local PSNI spokesman.

Anyone who was in the area between 4pm-8pm last Wednesday and saw anything they feel may be relevant is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the serial 1709 of 27/08/24.

