Indecent behaviour charge denied

A CHARGE of using indecent behaviour has been put to a forty-four-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Donal Eugene Lunny from Knockmore Road, Derrygonnelly is alleged to have committed the offence at Paget Square, Enniskillen on April 7.

At this point he does not have a solicitor and entered a not guilty plea. District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on October 1.

