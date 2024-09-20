+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Indecent behaviour charge denied

Indecent behaviour charge denied

Posted: 4:00 pm September 20, 2024

A CHARGE of using indecent behaviour has been put to a forty-four-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
Donal Eugene Lunny from Knockmore Road, Derrygonnelly is alleged to have committed the offence at Paget Square, Enniskillen on April 7.
At this point he does not have a solicitor and entered a not guilty plea. District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on October 1.

Posted: 4:00 pm September 20, 2024
