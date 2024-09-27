Gaels girls celebrate a memorable ‘double’

Enniskillen Gaels players Aoibhinn Kelly, Lucy Johnston and Zara McGourty are delighted at the final whistle.

Enniskillen 2-9

Belcoo 1-9

A goal scored by Enniskillen captain, Aoibhe Judge, just 30 seconds after the throw-in proved to be the difference in this gripping contest at a sun-drench Devenish pitch.

Advertisement

That left Belcoo on the back foot from the start and when the Gaels girls followed up with a four straight points, it seemed as if the league winners were going to cruise to the 2024 ‘double’.

Instead the title holders responded with tremendous vigour, steadily reducing the deficit with four points of their own to leave just the goal between them as the game went into the second quarter.

A couple of Enniskillen points helped stabilise the challengers’ effort but a 28th minute Belcoo goal, palmed home by Meagan Maguire from an Eve Barrett cross, left it 1-7 to 1-5 at half time.

Mullally, Johnston (2) and Aoibhinn Kelly were the early Enniskillen points scorers.

Belcoo responded with an Ella McGovern free from distance and Eve Barrett with a similar strike, as well as a Scarlett O’Connor score.

McGovern landed a further brace of long range frees before half time while Judge (2f) and Gracie Elliott were on target for Enniskillen.

Belcoo almost got the restart they needed when a hectic goalmouth scramble, after just two minutes play, resulted in a penalty awarded to the O’Rahilly’s.

Advertisement

However, Ciara Parker’s rising spot kick effort was brilliantly deflected over the bar by goalkeeper, Caithlan Henderson.

Goalkeeping focus soon switched to the opposite end with an leg injury to Riona Keaney necessitating a stoppage of play.

Shortly after she had resumed her position, though visibly limping, Megan Mullally neatly slotted to the net for a second Enniskillen goal. A low shot which a fit Keaney might well have blocked.

Keaney, who had caught the eye on several occasions with her alertness off the line to cut out threatening through balls, then had to withdraw, ending an unfortunate sequence from the Belcoo perspective.

A Beckett point made it 2-8 to 1-6 by the three-quarters stage but again the Blues came storming back into contention.

Three points from Parker, Barrett (f) and McGovern (f), threw it wide open before a 54th minute Judge pointed free left a goal in it.

As a full harvest moon rose majestically over the Garrison horizon, the Gaels largely controlled the frenetic closing minutes, holding for the ‘double’ victory.

For Enniskillen, the central partnership of Kerri Roche and Zara McGourty effectively marshalled a composed defensive unit.

Belcoo, who utilised direct deliveries to telling effect, had a leading defensive trio in Siofra McAloon, Lily-Mae McNulty and Emilie McCallion, Scarlett O’Connor working hard further upfield.

TEAMS

Enniskillen; Caithlan Henderson; Jasmine Swift, Kerri Roche, CaraMae O’Connor; Lillie Dorrian, Zara McGourty, Eve Cox; Kellie McAnespy, Ciara O’Donnell; Lara Beckett (0-3,1f), Lucy Johnston, Megan Mullally (1-1); Aoibhin Kelly (0-1), Aoibhe Judge (1-3f), Gracie Elliott (0-1).

Belcoo; Riona Keaney; Zoe Lavery, Cairenn McGrath, Lily-Mae McNulty; Emilie McCallion, Siofra McAloon, Orlaith McAloon; Abbie McGovern, Ella McGovern; Eve Barrett, Scarlett O’Connor, Ciara Parker; Evie Savage, Julijana McGourty, Megan Maguire. Subs; Sasha McGillen for R. Keaney 41m; R. Keaney for M. Maguire 56m.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0