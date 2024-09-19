Fermanagh shoppers ready for Christmas

NOW we’re in September, signs of Christmas are starting to appear in our shops, but is September too early to start your Christmas shopping?

For many, especially parents, Christmas can be a hard time financially but planning ahead could make the holiday’s less burdensome.

As well as Spar shops across the country starting their 12 deals of Christmas recently, many other shops will be holding toy sales leading right up to Christmas and some started as soon as last week.

Kicking off the sales is ASDA with their sale starting on September 9 according to money saving central.

The popular event, which sees the prices of popular toys slashed by up to 50 percent, is held once each year, always mid-September.

With Argos’ famous 342 Toy sale ditched for two years in a row, the retailer has now opted for an annual half price toy sale, this is predicted to be held on September 18.

Morrisons has two toy sales per year, this year it is predicted for 30 September, Morrisons event is in-store only.

“Sainsbury’s popular toy sale, which sees prices slashed by up to 50 percent, is held once each year, always mid-October, and is one of the best toy sales pre-Christmas,” said Money Saving Central.

The Sainsbury’s sale is predicted for October 9.

Smyths Toys is predicted to have their popular voucher event on Tuesday, October 8 followed by a further sale on October 15.

Sonia Rooney from Enniskillen starts her Christmas shopping in January each year as she feels that it eases the pressure come December.

“I like to get my Christmas shopping started in the January sales, I buy anything Christmas themed that has been left over in the sales, that I know that I will need the following year, and then I buy throughout the year,” said Sonia.

“I currently have thirteen children that I need to buy for, none of my own, for my older nieces and nephews I put a fiver every so often in an envelope for them so that when it does come to buying a voucher or a bigger present I have saved the money throughout the year, so November and December is not sure a struggle on your wages.”

Sonia isn’t alone on her money saving planning.

“My sister does the same, she does her Christmas shopping early and my parents have started to put money in a wee envelope Christmas money and then it is not a big expense come the month of December,” she added.

