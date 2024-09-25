Fermanagh road closed due to accident

EMERGENCY services are understood to be at the scene of a road accident on the Crom Road, Lisnaskea.

The PSNI issued a statement this evening stating the road was currently closed and advising motorists of diversions. It is understood both the NI Ambulance Service and the NI Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendence.

“Police are dealing with a incident on the Crom Road, Lisnaskea. The road will be closed until further notice. Road is closed at junction of Foremass Road and Crom Road. Diversions will be in place,” said a PSNI spokesman.



They added, “However, you’re best seeking an alternative route for your journey at this time.“