Fermanagh pensioners ‘struggling to cope’

LOCAL pensioners are being urged to apply for “one of the most underclaimed benefits” by this Monday, to help cope with the loss of winter fuel payment.

The manager at Community Advice Fermanagh has said changes to the Winter Fuel Payment is “another blow” to local elderly residents who have been left devastated by the cost of living crisis.

It has recently been confirmed that individuals who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer receive the vital and much-needed Winter Fuel Payment.

With around 249,000 pensioners in the North set to go without their Winter Fuel Payment allocation, Bernie Rowntree from Community Advice Fermanagh feels it’s a worrying time.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council previous to this decision on winter fuel payments was one of the highest risk areas for winter fuel poverty in all of the council areas in NI,” she said.

“Fermanagh has limited options for fuel with the majority of the county unable to access the likes of gas. Oil is the main fuel in most homes and as we know this can vary in price.

“The lack of access to different options makes it more expensive for the people within our county and not everyone can afford a fill of oil out of their household income.”

The manager at Community Advice Fermanagh acknowledges that many elderly residents have been left deeply concerned following the latest Government decision.

“I feel pensioners are getting no break from the cost of living with these new changes. Food has increased, along with electricity. This is just another blow,” Ms Rowntree said.

“There has been no summer and many households have had to already turn on their heating. This in turn causing financial stress for those who cannot afford it.

“The Winter Fuel Payment changes may mean individuals having to chose between food and heat. No individual should have to make that decision and put their health and wellbeing at risk.”

Residents are urged to apply for Pension Credit before the Monday (September 23) deadline, which she says is ‘one of the most underclaimed benefits in the social security system’.

“Pension Credit gives you extra money to help with living costs if you’re over State Pension age and on a low income. Pension Credit is separate from your State Pension,” Ms Rowntree said.

“Individuals eligible for Pension Credit have to make a claim for the benefit by the deadline of Monday to enable them to gain access to the Winter Fuel Payment under the new regulations.

“Although, the Pension Credit claim will not be processed until a future date for individuals it is the claim date that is significant to get the Winter Fuel Payment this year.”

Residents who have queries regarding Pension Credit, need advice and want to check eligibility are urged to contact Community Advice Fermanagh on 02866324334.

