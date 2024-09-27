+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man threatened horses
court

Fermanagh man threatened horses

Posted: 11:27 am September 27, 2024

A LISBELLAW man has been remanded on bail in relation to multiple motoring, assault and threat charges.
Nathan Armstrong (25) from Tattymacall Road is accused of driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance as well as assaulting a male and threatening to damage or destroy his horses.
Offending is alleged to have occurred close to Armstrong’s home on June 21.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.
A defence solicitor requested some time to consult fully with Armstrong and established how he intends to plead.
District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and adjourned the case until October 2.

