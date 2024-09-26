Father-of-five dies in Fermanagh road collision

THE Fermanagh community has been plunged into deep sadness and shock following the death of father-of-five Daniel Lavelle who died tragically yesterday (Wednesday).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that Mr Lavelle, from the Donagh area, died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in Lisnaskea.

“Police received a report at approximately 5.30pm of a collision involving a lorry and car on the Crom Road,” Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said in a statement.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“He was married father-of-five, Daniel Lavelle, who was aged 40, and from the Donagh area.

“The driver of the lorry, a 48-year-old man, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

“My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 1337 25/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“The Crom Road remains closed this morning and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.”