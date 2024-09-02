Dolan hits the target

THEY say you shouldn’t meet your heroes because they’ll only let you down, but this was not the case for me.

I’m a big fan of local darts star Brendan Dolan and I got the opportunity to meet him at a recent fundraising event in aid of Dementia NI at Culley’s Bar in Enniskillen.

At one stage Brendan sat at my table and we had a great chat about his career. I found him to be very warm and friendly.

Later in the evening, I got to throw some darts with him and he even let me use his own set of darts. I had four or five visits to the board, hitting a treble 20, which left Brendan mightily impressed!

He was not the only one left impressed as organiser Peter Walmsley believed the night was a great success after raising nearly £5,400 for the charity.

“It was good to raise so much money for such a worthy cause and everyone had a great night,” Peter said. “A big thanks to Brendan ‘The History Maker’ Dolan for all his support.”

The Belcoo man first came to prominence in 2011 when he hit the first nine-dart finish in a ‘double-to-start’ event at the World Grand Prix in Dublin. He went on to reach the final where he lost to the legendary Phil Taylor.

Brendan has also reached two major semi-finals and made the World Championship quarter-finals in 2019 and 2023.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007