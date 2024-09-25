Childcare support for Fermanagh parents

HELP… The NI Childcare Support Scheme has been set up to help struggling parents across the North.

FERMANAGH parents breathed a huge sigh of relief after the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed “much needed support” is going to be offered to people struggling with childcare costs.

Alongside the cost of living crisis, childcare costs have soared recently, with some parents forced to give up and take a break from employment to try and look after their children at home.

The Stormont Executive recently confirmed the introduction of the Northern Ireland Childcare Support Scheme which will offer vital financial support and help to struggling parents locally.

It was revealed that 632 children in Fermanagh and South Tyrone have been approved for the support scheme, which makes up five per cent of the total participants.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Adam Gannon, has welcomed the move from Stormont and feels it’ll make a big difference to local parents and households.

“After years of hard work from campaign groups, frustrated parents and other stakeholders, the SDLP was key in securing this much needed support for parents,” Mr Gannon said.

“At all levels of government we have highlighted the unfair system that leaves parents facing eye watering costs and for many, a significant negative impact on their careers.”

With 632 children in Fermanagh and South Tyrone already registered to the scheme, the Fermanagh councillor is urging parents and families to reach out for the support available.

“The NICSS [Northern Ireland Childcare Support Scheme] is an important first step in delivering affordable childcare for parents,” Mr Gannon said.

