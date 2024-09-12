+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAACan Kinawley make it a Super Sunday?
.Holders Kinawley will bid to retain the Division One crown this weekend.

Can Kinawley make it a Super Sunday?

Posted: 3:54 pm September 12, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

It could be a double celebration for Kinawley this weekend with two teams competing in league finals in Sunday’s doubleheader in Belcoo.

The Division Three Final sees Kinawley’s B team taking on Knockninny in the curtain raiser to the Division One Final at 2pm when the Boru’s and Derrygonnelly go head-to-head in a repeat of last year’s league and championship finals.

Kinawley will undoubtedly be favourites for the Division One honours given recent results between the teams but their manager, Barry McKenna, believes the gap has closed somewhat;

Advertisement

“We played them in the second last league game and there was only three points in it – it’s going to be a tight one. Derrygonnelly has definitely narrowed the gap on what there was between (the teams).

“It’s really going to be on the day, whoever performs the best. It’s anybody’s game and hopefully we can come out on the right side of it.”

Coming up against a team that holds a real ace in their hand is something that would worry any team and McKenna’s defence will be giving Eimear Smyth plenty of attention;

“Eimear Smyth is probably the best forward in Ireland at the minute at the end of the day. If you can control the ball going to her and stop her as best you can, you’re never going to keep a player like that scoreless, but if you can minimise her as best you can. She’s a class act.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Donnelly and Baldwin continue as Fermanagh managers Erne boss “blindsided” by McKenna Cup axing McGinley hopes his side can produce a good performance

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:54 pm September 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement