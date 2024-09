A SPECIAL celebration took place at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen yesterday (Tuesday) when the school honoured the success of Irish Olympic rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney.

The Fermanagh rowers, fresh off the back of the Paris Olympic Games, enjoyed meeting the students at St Michael’s College, as well as overseeing a rowing challenge among the pupils.

Check out our gallery of pictures taken by our photographer Andrew Paton!