Formula One star attends Enniskillen book signing

FERMANAGH motorsport star Bernie Collins recently took a break from the Formula One circuit to sign copies of her newly released book for her many local fans and racing enthusiasts.

For two decades, the Maguiresbridge woman has been a leading figure in the popular sport of Formula One, where she worked with some of the biggest stars during her time at Aston Martin.

After stepping away to focus on her TV commitments with Sky Sports, Bernie penned a new book titled ‘How to Win a Grand Prix’ which gives readers a special insight into the sport.

Enniskillen-based ‘Waterstones’ shop was “delighted” to celebrate Bernie’s book success.

“We were delighted to have Bernie Collins with us on Saturday. Bernie was signing copies of her book How To Win A Grand Prix. Thank you to everyone who came in to meet Bernie,” they added.

The former Queen’s University Belfast graduate masterminded a historic success for Mexican driver Sergio Perez and former team Racing Point at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain in 2020.

She’s keen to highlight the important role that females can play in the sport of Formula One.

“There are definitely more females in the pits and the offices back at the factory [at Aston Martin]. There wouldn’t have been that many when I first started,” Ms Collins told Belfast Telegraph.

“The numbers are slowing changing, but they are changing. I think that’s because of [more women choosing] engineering.

“I think in terms of driving, I think it’s about people my age putting their little girls into [racing] karts, as well as their little boys.

“Then making sure the opportunity are there, and there’s a whole host of organisations that are involved. It’s just going to take time,” she added

