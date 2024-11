Andrea Garland, Clare Annon, Loraine McCreery, Lisa Moncrieff and Diane Cathcart from Busy Bees Nursery party at the Killyhevlin Hotel

There was plenty of glitz and glamour at a well-attended party night at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen back in 2010.

Check out our pictures from our gallery and tag your friends in our post on Facebook!