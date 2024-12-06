Fermanagh band ready for American tour

CONFIRMED… The Tumbling Paddies has confirmed they’re going to be heading to America and Canada next year.

THE Tumbling Paddies have said they’re “super excited” for the coming year after they confirmed that they’re heading to America and Canada for what’s expected to be five sold-out night of gigs.

The six-man band recently gave Irish ex-pats living in the States a special treat when they confirmed that they’ll be kicking off their tour with a big show at Newfoundland on August 13.

It’s also been confirmed that The Tumbling Paddies will be headlining gigs in Toronto, New York, Boston and Vancouver and the band is looking forward to taking the next step in their journey.

“We’re super excited for the coming year,” percussionist, John McCann, told the Herald.

“We have a massive year coming up between our tour of America and Canada, heading to Australia for a few big gigs and some new music on the way as well. It’s going to be exciting.”

The Tumbling Paddies will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day Down Under. With shows in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, the band’s excited for the tour.

“We’re really looking forward to the Australian tour. We’re super excited,” said drummer McCann.

“We have always enjoyed our experiences in Australia and we have received great support from our fans and Irish people there and we’re looking forward to heading there again next year.”

The Tumbling Paddies have a big month ahead and they’re now preparing for a major performance at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday (December 7).

The six-man Fermanagh band will also headline gigs in Tipperary, Belfast, Armagh, Kilkenny and Waterford across December.

