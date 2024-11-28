Fermanagh mourns death of radio broadcaster ‘Big T’

TRIBUTES were paid from across the Fermanagh Country music scene to much-loved and popular radio broadcaster Trevor Campbell who was described as ‘a friend’ to many in the county.

Well-known Downtown Radio presenter Mr Campbell, commonly known as ‘Big T’, passed away following a short illness, aged 78, prompting an outpouring of sadness from across the county.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Trevor [Big T], a man who will be forever known as radio royalty,” Country music sensation, Nathan Carter, said in a heartfelt tribute post.

“’Big T’ was one of my first interviews on radio. Thanks for all the times you introduced me on stage, all the interviews and all the plays.”

Derrygonnelly Country music singer also remembered Mr Campbell as a “legend” in his field.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of the legend ‘Big T’,” Ms McConnell said.

“Trevor done so much for Country Music. I will be forever grateful for all the airplay and support he gave me over the years.”

Mr Campbell was named ‘Favourite Radio Presenter’ for the fourth year running at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards in February.

Organiser of the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, Malcolm McDowell from Brookeborough, was a close friend of the popular Downtown Country presenter.

“’Big T’ was always the inspiration to every aspiring new artist and was held in the utmost respect by everyone who knew him. He played music on it’s merit and was fair to everyone,” he said.

“A gentleman that gave himself and his time so selflessly to everyone and made dreams come through for so many of us.

“’Big T’ leaves a huge void in our heart’s and an even bigger legacy behind. We will never forget him but instead fondly remember and be eternally grateful for his life and friendship.”

The Kinawley Community Hall Association also remembered Mr Campbell in a tribute.

“Sad news today on the passing of a friend of the hall, Trevor Campbell, Big T,” an online post read.

“’Big T’ was a special guest at our February Country night and also joined us in May for the Country night. He always would give our big nights a shout out on Downtown Country.”

