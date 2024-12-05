Provincial title for Gaels Scór na nÓg winners

ENNISKILLEN Gaels has qualified for a shot at the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Nuachleas title after winning the prestigious Ulster Final in Silverbridge on Saturday.

Having claimed the Fermanagh Novelty Act title in Tempo earlier this year, the Gaels select qualified for the final by winning through at Ulster semi-final stage in Stradone in Cavan.

Set in 1948, the play, ‘The Nearest Parish to America’, which was written and directed by Garvan Gallagher, with production by Stephen Kettyles, tells the story of a great footballing rivalry in the parish of Gilhooney between Kilduggan Harps and Drumwillish Gaels.

They had played themselves to a standstill in the championship final, with the game ending in a draw. The replay was to come.

Narrator, Gráinne Gallagher, introduces the action and sets the scene as three young men, Michael John James Maguire (Matteo Fitzpatrick), Tadgh King (Fionn Brewster) and Mick ‘The Repeater’ Thompson (Kilian Gallagher) try to plot a way to stop the mighty Seán Corrigan (Odhrán Hegarty) in that replay.

An unlikely romantic, as Mary McManus (Kyra Wills) was to find out, Seán Corrigan does in the end find the perfect woman in Tess (Jessica Wills).

Set at a time when the far off fields of America called to an impoverished Irish people, the question, midst comedy and laughter, is whether or not romance and football can resist that call.

The Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals will be held in the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan on January 25

This is the first time the Scór na nÓg finals have been held in Ulster since 2017 and the young Gaels hope for a strong Fermanagh support on the day.