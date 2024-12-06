Patrick Treacy to star at Kinawley buffet

HEADLINE… Patrick Treacy is set to perform at the Festive Buffet at Kinawley Community Centre on December 8.

LOCAL Country music star Patrick Treacy is set to entertain a large crowd who are expected to turn out to the Kinawley Community Centre for their much-anticipated Christmas Festive Buffet.

Excitement is building in the locality ahead of the event on December 8, which will see a range of food and treats available by Florencecourt-based the Tully Mill Restaurant.

Treacy, who recently confirmed that he’s going to be headlining a major Christmas Hooley in Donagh later this month, will team up with Country star Joe Moore for the Kinawley gig.

The Donagh man recently teased his fans to expect big things in 2025 after he revealed that he’s been working on producing some new music, to add to his already strong repertoire of songs.

Earlier this year, Treacy dropped his own version of ‘The Long Way Home’, a song written by Steven Johnstone, which was later recorded by Tom Comerford and Derek Ryan.

The former St Kevin’s College student was pleased with his success this year after he captured the coveted Fleadh Cheol na hÉireann title in style.

“It’s a feeling that I don’t think I’ll ever be fit to describe to anyone,” Treacy said.

“If you were to tell me 14 years ago that it would take 14 years to win the All-Ireland, I wouldn’t have believed it. Every year there was some kick in the teeth.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition