Dromore dance tutor is viral TikTok sensation

SUCCESS… A TikTok video made by Tina McGurren from Modern Country Moves has gained nearly 245,000 views on a recent social media video.

By Niamh McGovern

A LOCAL jiving group is dancing for joy after having gained almost 245,000 views on a recent social media video, in what was a welcome surprise.

Modern Country Moves which was established by Drumquin woman, Tina McGurren, nearly 11 years ago along with her son, Conor, is geared at making learning to jive fun and easy for locals.

In the decade following its inception, Tina’s jiving classes have gone from strength-to-strength, epitomised by her recent social media success – with 243k people viewing one of Modern Country Moves latest videos.

Tina, who leads dancing classes in Enniskillen and throughout Fermanagh, shared her history with jiving before sharing her ‘delight’ at receiving such a positive response online.

“I started jiving very young, probably learned to dance when I was around five or six. I came from a family of six – three boys and three girls – so that was our past-time,” she said.

“Then around 10 years ago me and my son, Conor, began teaching and set up Modern Country Moves’.

“I do dance classes from Donegal to Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and Cavan – even Spain – and I love it.”

In what came as a huge surprise, Tina described her recent video which surged in popularity.

“Randomly, we turned up to the farm of a man who attends my class and done a video for a bit of fun – really just to promote jiving a bit more,” explained Tina.

“So we filmed and edited the video, which took all of about 20 minutes, and when we put it up on Facebook – it just went crazy.

“I was not expecting it at all, we only done it for a bit of fun,” she exclaimed.

“I am absolutely buzzing to see the jiving video do so well, a lot of people have text me and spoke to me about it. I’m delighted with it.”

Tina used her final words to endorse a hobby which she has invested most of her life to pursuing, encouraging others to give it a go.

“I am always talking jiving and dancing – I talk more about jiving than probably anything else,” laughed Tina.

“But it’s a great encouragement to get people to come out to classes and give it a go.

“Classes are for any ability – whether you can dance or can’t – and they include jiving, line dancing and quick step.

