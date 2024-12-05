+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Erne Highlanders win Fermanagh dance school of the year

Erne Highlanders win Fermanagh dance school of the year

Posted: 10:24 am December 5, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

ERNE Highland Dancers have been awarded ‘County Fermanagh dance school of the year’ title.
The group received the award at the first Dance Awards NI held in the Culloden hotel.
Erne Highland Dancers began their journey in 2009 and since then has continued to grow and thrive.
Dance tutor Kathryn Stewart explained how the group was delighted to have been nominated.
“When Erne Highland Dancers, were named as the winners, I’m sure everyone away in Enniskillen could hear our cheers. We were all just completely shocked and so so pleased,” said the former Ulster champion.
“The category stretched across all forms of dance and so for us to win this award means a huge deal. We would like to thank all of those who took the time to nominate us for this award. It really was an achievement in itself to be a finalist.”
The dancers compete in competitions all over the country and held their own competition for the first time last year but they were not the only members of the group to be nominated for an award.
“We were also delighted for our committee member and dance dad Mark Johnston who was a finalist for ‘dance photographer of the year’,” said Kathryn.
“My thanks must however go to our committee and volunteers who do all the work behind the scenes and keep the wheels turning for Erne Highland Dancers.
“Also of course, a huge thank you must go to our dancers and parents who attend classes every week and travel near and far to various events and competitions.”

