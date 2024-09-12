Autumn showing for new Enniskillen one act festival

In exciting news Enniskillen Drama Festival will be running a One Act Festival this year from 31 October to 2 November 2024 at The Ardhowen Theatre.

As this will be the first time that Enniskillen has hosted a One Act Festival, Enniskillen Drama Festival wish to present a festival that reflects the strong depth of talent among local amateur theatre groups in Fermanagh and further afield.

The Festival will seek to feature approximately three plays per evening and include performances from many local drama groups. Enniskillen Drama Festival is looking for new groups, individuals and experienced groups to get involved. There is a £300 bursary award to be won and many other awards. There will also be support given in the form of workshops and meetings to help those groups who need it and £50 expenses for each group that performs.

Festival Director Dave Rees explains “The aim of this initiative is to promote and encourage amateur theatre in Fermanagh and the local region. Amateur theatre plays such an important part in our community, bringing people together and providing great entertainment for our local audiences”.

“The role of performing arts is vital in combating rural isolation, mental and emotional wellbeing as well as developing skills and attributes in people of all ages”

Each evening audiences will experience 3 plays which can be between 20 to 50 minutes long, there could be comedies, drama, plays that move and challenge us but the key aspect is about a supportive environment where people come together to perform.

“Any group or individual that is interested please contact the festival for more information at edfdirector@gmail.com, there will also be more information coming shortly on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

We are hoping for three nights of great and varied theatre and hopefully our local drama groups will support this initiative”.

This event is supported by sponsors Modern Tyres, Encirc, The Killyhevlin Hotel and Experience Enniskillen.