HomeHeadlineAbandoned pets numbers rise in Fermanagh

Abandoned pets numbers rise in Fermanagh

Posted: 10:36 am September 30, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH animal sanctuary has launched an urgent appeal to rehome two cats who have spent five months in the Ballinamallard branch which is struggling to cope as it’s “full to capacity”.
An online appeal from Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary has received massive support from local residents who are trying to source a home for two homeless cats, named ‘Gemma’ and ‘Georgia’.
“These two beautiful girls are looking for their new homes,” said the Facebook post.
“They have been in the sanctuary since babies and are now five months old. We would love to see them finally get their new homes and get out of the sanctuary.”
Like Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, across the North, animal shelters are struggling to cope with demand as an increasing number of cats and dogs are reportedly abandoned.
A spokesperson for the Fermanagh centre reported a high number of abandoned pets.
“This is only the start of kitten season and the amount of stray cats is a huge concern,” a spokesperson for Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary previously told the Herald.
“Our kennels are full to capacity and we are struggling to get dogs rehomed. We just managed to rehome five kittens and then we received five new ones in by the end of that same day.”
The increasing number of pets are leading to some animals suffering from stress-related issues.
“These two girls [‘Peaches’ and ‘Pumpkin’] are so stressed in the sanctuary,” they said.
“They came from a loving indoor home and the sanctuary is just not a place they are use to and they are becoming increasingly anxious.
“They are such beautiful girls and just need a quiet home to settle into again. They can be rehomed separately if needed as we just want to see them get out of the sanctuary.”

