St Aidan’s High School opens learning hub

ST Aidan’s High School Derrylin has recently opened a major new development which will enhance the learning environment for pupils and staff in a welcome “vote of confidence” for the school.

A major redevelopment has been ongoing at the Fermanagh school, with Cookstown-based JDC Building Works Ltd heading up the project of erecting a new ‘Learning Support Unit’.

“We were delighted to receive the keys of the new ‘Learning Support Unit’,” posted St Aidan’s High School Derrylin following the official opening of the new build.

“[The building is] incorporates a reception area, IT suite, resource room, life skills room, classrooms and toilet block which will be of great benefit to our pupils and enhance teaching and learning in the school.

“This new build follows on from the art and maths rooms which were completed last year and is a vote of confidence in the school and augurs well for the future.”

There will be a change at the helm of St Aidan’s High School Derrylin in September, with the hugely popular Pat McTeggart retiring from his position as school principal.

During his 10-year term, Mr McTeggart has led St Aidan’s to academic excellence, with the school named the top performing non-selective post-primary school in Fermanagh in February.

The school also created history by winning an unprecedented trio of Ulster Schools’ GAA titles. Mr McTeggart has also been to the fore in St Aidan’s fight to remain open, in the midst of CCMS closure threats.

“I will be a phone call away. The school is in a healthy position, but if there’s ever any threats to the school, I’ll be the first person there, I can tell you that,” Mr McTeggart told the Herald.

“Our numbers are excellent as well for the coming year and it all augers well for the future.

“I’m passing the baton on and hopefully they will keep the school on the upward trajectory,” added the Kinawley man.

