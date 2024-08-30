Police appeal over Enniskillen assault

The assault took place on Belmore Street in Enniskillen last week.

Enniskillen police have issued an appeal for information following a serious assault in the Fermanagh county town that has left a young man with a life-changing injury.

The incident took place shortly before 2.40am on Sunday, August 25 at a takeaway on Belmore Street.

Detective Sergeant Curley said: “It was reported that a number of men and women were involved in an altercation inside commercial premises in the Belmore Street area. Officers attended the scene, and one man aged in his late teens was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious eye injury.

“An investigation is underway, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or has mobile phone footage, or any information which could assist us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 203 of 25/08/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.