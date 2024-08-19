+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePast and present RNLI crew honoured
Boat L-R: Andy Small, Shea Daly, Simon Carson, Chris Cathcart, Kyle Boyd and Andy Webb. Front L-R: Stephen McMaster, Ronnie Heslop, David Hamill, Emma Burton, Norma Scott, Peter Scott, Stephen. Scott, Andy Spence, Archie Burrell, Sam McCreery, Fintan Timoney, Davy Reid, Matt Nelson and Richard Neeley.

Past and present RNLI crew honoured

Posted: 2:05 pm August 19, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A MAJOR celebration was held at Fermanagh’s leading RNLI branches to celebrate 200 years of the organisation which puts “their own lives at risk to save others” in Fermanagh.
Founded back in 1824, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution provides a vital and life-saving service to people who find themselves in trouble in water across the island Ireland and throughout the UK.
Carrybridge RNLI, which was set up to support the Fermanagh public in 2001, recently held a special celebration to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
The Carrybridge RNLI branch recently held a major fundraising campaign in May.
They were very thankful to the Fermanagh public for their support.
Meanwhile, a similar celebration was held at the Enniskillen RNLI branch, with a special scroll which is making its way across the various lifeboat stations, signed by the local members.
The scroll was signed by Paul Keown, Gary Jones, Sam McCreery and Clive Mitchell.

Related posts:

Golden swallows take flight in Enniskillen Fermanagh Parkinson’s patient left to suffer alone GP cover at all-time low in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:05 pm August 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA