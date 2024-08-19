Past and present RNLI crew honoured

A MAJOR celebration was held at Fermanagh’s leading RNLI branches to celebrate 200 years of the organisation which puts “their own lives at risk to save others” in Fermanagh.

Founded back in 1824, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution provides a vital and life-saving service to people who find themselves in trouble in water across the island Ireland and throughout the UK.

Carrybridge RNLI, which was set up to support the Fermanagh public in 2001, recently held a special celebration to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The Carrybridge RNLI branch recently held a major fundraising campaign in May.

They were very thankful to the Fermanagh public for their support.

Meanwhile, a similar celebration was held at the Enniskillen RNLI branch, with a special scroll which is making its way across the various lifeboat stations, signed by the local members.

The scroll was signed by Paul Keown, Gary Jones, Sam McCreery and Clive Mitchell.

