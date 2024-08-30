Ollie is looking for a new home

THE little miracle poodle who captured the hearts of the local community, is now looking for his ‘furever’ home.

Earlier this year Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary revealed the alarming pictures of ‘Ollie’ who had been severely neglected.

The Ballinamallard-based organisation launched an online fundraiser to support the ‘round-the-clock care’ needed to nurse him back to health, and in just a month they have witnessed a huge transformation.

Speaking to the ‘Herald while Ollie was still on the road to recovery, Lindsey Peters, a Trustee at Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, said, Ollie had needed a lot of care and treatment.

“He has been treated for his ear mite infection, parasitic skin infection, alopecia, and pressure sores. He’s having ongoing treatment for his bowel problems and he’s on steroids for his foot,” she explained.

“He’s on medication for his anaemia and is doing well. He will undergo surgery for his eye infections and cherry eye very soon when they feel he is fully up to it.

“He will also undergo quite a bit of dental work, because of the starvation his teeth are in bad shape, but again we will need to wait until he’s fully fit to go through surgery.”

Paying tribute to his foster carer, Ms Peters noted Ollie had grown from 13kg when he was brought in to 23kg.

Now, Bright Eyes has thanked the public for its support in caring for Ollie, for helping raise funds for his treatment, and to the lady who fostered and nurtured him.

In a post to its Facebook page yesterday (Tuesday), the sanctuary also issued an appeal for a loving home for Ollie.

“Despite all the trauma inflicted on Ollie, his good nature prevailed and is the sweetest boy. However after months of rehabilitation he is ready for his furever home,” they said.

“Ollie has a wonderful nature, he’s very friendly and loving. He is a very active dog and loves his walks. He’s particularly fond of food which is totally understandable due to him being starved to the near point of death.

“Ollie needs a family with no small children. He has an exuberance of energy, loves toys, and loves playing. Ollie needs someone who has time and energy, he is house trained, well behaved in the home.

“He is fun loving and a bit of a clown. Ollie just needs love and attention and we will be doing extensive home checks for whoever will be adopting him as he has been through so much.”

